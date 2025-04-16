Juvenile found with gunshot wound to head Tuesday night in Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Griffin police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile on April 16.
What we know:
According to the Griffin Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Georgia Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a male juvenile who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his temple.
The victim was flown to an area trauma hospital and is said to be stable.
What we don't know:
The police department did not give an exact age for the victim or any other information surrounding the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the police department at 770-229-6452 or send an email to spears@cityofgriffin.com.