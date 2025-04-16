Juvenile found with gunshot wound to head Tuesday night in Griffin

The Brief Juvenile found with gunshot wound to head in 100 block of Georgia Avenue. Transported to trauma hospital. No other information given.



Griffin police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile on April 16.

What we know:

According to the Griffin Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Georgia Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a male juvenile who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his temple.

The victim was flown to an area trauma hospital and is said to be stable.

What we don't know:

The police department did not give an exact age for the victim or any other information surrounding the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the police department at 770-229-6452 or send an email to spears@cityofgriffin.com.