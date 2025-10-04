Juvenile charged after standoff with police in Roswell

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A standoff happened Saturday between police and an armed juvenile in Roswell. (FOX 5)

A juvenile faces multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with police in Roswell, according to the Roswell Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 200 block of Tree Ridge Parkway around 3:45 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a drug-related domestic incident. When they arrived, police said they encountered a juvenile armed with a gun.

According to investigators, the child retreated into an apartment and barricaded the door. Officers were able to safely escort family members from the home, but the child refused to come out.

After several hours of communication and negotiation, police said the juvenile eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

The child is now facing charges including obstruction of law enforcement and firearm-related offenses, police said.

What we don't know:

The name of the juvenile has not been released. It likely will not be released, unless the District Attorney charges them as an adult.