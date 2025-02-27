Justice Department drops lawsuit against Cobb County over firefighter hiring practices

The Brief The DOJ has voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Cobb County, Georgia, regarding firefighter hiring practices, officially withdrawing the case on February 26. The lawsuit was initially based on allegations of racial discrimination in Cobb County's firefighter hiring practices. The DOJ's decision to dismiss the case was influenced by a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision emphasizing the elimination of all racial discrimination.



The Justice Department has dropped a federal lawsuit against Cobb County over how it hires firefighters.

Federal prosecutors notified the court about its decision to end the Biden-era litigation.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Cobb County, Georgia, which challenged the county’s firefighter hiring practices. The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, was officially withdrawn on Feb. 26.

According to court documents, the DOJ determined it would not pursue further legal action and no longer seeks relief that would require Cobb County to prioritize firefighter candidates based on race. The dismissal was filed under a federal court rule which allows plaintiffs to withdraw a case without court approval before the defendant files an answer or a motion for summary judgment.

The backstory:

The lawsuit stemmed from allegations that Cobb County’s hiring practices for firefighters were racially discriminatory. While the DOJ initially sought legal remedies, the voluntary dismissal means the federal government will not move forward with its claims.

In the dismissal filing, the DOJ referenced a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College, which stated, "Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it."

What they're saying:

While the government has formally withdrawn its case, neither Cobb County nor the DOJ has issued public statements elaborating on the decision or its implications.

What's next:

With the dismissal, Cobb County is no longer facing federal litigation over its firefighter hiring practices.

SEE ALSO:

Judge rejects Cobb County plan aiming to fix racial bias in fire department

Cobb County hiring practices reportedly discriminated against Black firefighter candidates