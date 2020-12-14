Jury indicts 2 Georgia men on human trafficking charges

A DeKalb County grand jury has indicted two Georgia men on charges of human trafficking involving a minor.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Trayvon Moore and Tyler Robinson Monday.

Moore is accused of harboring a person under the age of 18 "for the purpose of sexual servitude" and trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

Robinson is charged with soliciting an underage person for the purpose of sexual servitude as well as one count of trafficking persons for sexual servitude.

The grand jury indicted both men on Dec. 1.

“We thank the DeKalb County Grand Jury for their careful consideration of the evidence in this case,” Carr said. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looks forward to presenting our case in court. We hope to send a strong message that buyers and traffickers’ actions are equally as despicable, and we will aggressively prosecute both with the help of the new laws passed by our Georgia legislature and signed into law by Governor Kemp.”

If convicted, each charge can carry a sentence of between 25 and 50 years or life in prison.

