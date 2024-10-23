Jury finds Dacula man guilty on multiple counts of child sexual abuse

article

The Brief Cristian Robledo, 36, from Dacula, was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 20 years for crimes including rape and child molestation against a 10-year-old girl. The abuse was reported in January and was indicated as having occurred over an extended period prior to the report. In addition to the victim in this case, Robledo was discovered to have previously molested another girl in Illinois. The defense argued the accusations were fabricated by the girls, influenced by content on TikTok, but the jury rejected this defense based on testimonies and forensic evidence. Besides his prison sentence, Robledo is required to register as a sex offender and is prohibited from contacting either victim.



A Dacula man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a girl who was 10 years old.

Cristian Robledo, 36, was found guilty this past Monday of rape, aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and other child sexual abuse charges.

"This defendant deserves to spend all of the time in prison that he has coming," Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.

The girl reported in January that the abuse had been continuous for some time before her disclosure.

Investigators uncovered that Robledo had previously molested another girl in Illinois.

"The level of emotional trauma he has caused these two girls is unimaginable. We pray that they will be able to heal and recover," said Austin-Gatson.

Robledo defended himself during his trial by arguing that the girls plotted to make up the accusations after learning about sexual abuse on TikTok. The jury did not buy it after hearing testimony from the two children and the forensic evidence.

He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison followed by 20 years, of which he will spend an additional 10 years in prison. He also must register as a sex offender and is prohibited from having any contact with either of the victims.