'Juror #2' stars talk filming in Savannah 

If something looks a little familiar to Georgia audiences in Oscar-winning filmmaker Clint Eastwood’s new movie, there’s a good reason.

The highly-anticipated legal thriller "Juror #2" was shot in and around Savannah, and there’s no mistaking the city’s Southern gothic atmosphere throughout the movie.

"Juror #2" stars Nicholas Hoult as a juror in a murder trial who begins to realize he might be connected to the case in a very personal way. Academy Award nominee Toni Collette co-stars as the Southern prosecutor determined to win the case. The film also features Zoey Deutch, Chris Messina, and J. K. Simmons among its ensemble cast.

"Hot," laughs Toni Collette of working in Savannah. "I got there in July, and it was an overwhelming element to have to deal with. But the history of Savannah is so prevalent and so romanticized … to be able to just walk the streets and do those tours and get some insight into the history, and also Clint’s made movies there before. So, you feel like you're stepping into a movie … into a movie, you know?"

The Oscar-nominated actress adds of working with Eastwood, "He has his own rhythm and his own pace. And I don’t think films are made that way anymore. Films are so splashy and forceful ... and you’re told what to think, and you’re told what to feel. And he just allows moments to unfold, and it was such a pleasure to work in that kind of environment."

"Juror #2" opens in select theaters this Friday