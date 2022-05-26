Man caught on camera stealing from apartment mailboxes in Midtown

Residents living in one Midtown Atlanta condominium building are fed up after a man broke into mailboxes and got away with mail and personal information.

"A little bit of disbelief. You are kind of amazed someone could be so bold and brazen," Nate Mark said.

Surveillance video shows the moments a man walked inside the Juniper Lofts and forced his way inside mailboxes.

"A lot of things were stolen, including a thousand dollar check, recently renewed passport, medication in which they needed and a host of other things," Mark said.

Nate Mark is on the board of the building and said it is alarming.

"It’s very frustrating. You’re seeing a lot of this continue all of the city and in midtown," Mark said.

What’s even more frustrating is that a similar incident happened a few months ago.

FOX 5 first reported about surveillance video showing food delivery drivers helping themselves to packages left for residents at the same complex.

"The police don’t seem to be taking these crimes seriously or they are dragging their feet," Mark said.

Mark said they are already working on ways to make sure nothing like this happens again.

"We have extra cost and ensured our building is secure. Other buildings in midtown need to take note and ensure their building is secure," Mark said.

Police confirm they are investigating the case.

Anyone with information in any of the cases is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.