July 4 2022: Independence Day fireworks, parades, celebrations in metro Atlanta

article

July 4 celebrations are usually filled with the 3 F's: fireworks, food, and fun for you and the family to enjoy. What better place to experience it than in across metro Atlanta and Georgia. Many events, like Centennial Olympic Park's fireworks display, are back on this year after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wondering where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July? Here's a list with details about Fourth of July fireworks shows that will light up skies. Here is a list of events and celebrations you can enjoy for the 4th of July:

Big Independence Day events

Look Up Atlanta: July 4 Celebration

When: 5 p.m.- 10:30 p.m., July 3

Where: 265 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

This new celebration presented by the Georgia World Congress Center Authority allows room for families to enjoy fireworks and fun for July 4 celebrations right at the heart of Atlanta. All proceeds will go towards benefiting the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

General admission tickets start at $10 with other options available to purchase such as VIP Village Child and VIP Village Adult.

Click the link for more information and to purchase your tickets.

Six Flags Over Georgia: Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

When: July 2-4

Where: 275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

For the thrill-seekers, take a fun trip to Six Flags Over Georgia for the annual July 4th Fest presented by Coca-Cola. If you're feeling daring rides or water-attractions, you will face the fun and end the day with a firework explosion.

Quench your thirst and catch a vibe with a DJ and a 360 photo booth at the Coke Studio. Tickets range from $49.99 to $74.99 with deals and packages available.

To learn more, click the link to purchase your tickets.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

When: July 1-5

Where: 1000 Robert E Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30083

If you're looking for a firework's extravaganza, head down to Stone Mountain Park to enjoy attractions, food, and the Lasershow Spectacular, presented by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

Lasershow tickets start at $10 for non-members with other options available for purchase.

Click the link for more information and to claim your spot for the Lasershow Spectacular and Fireworks.

Atlanta

July 4 Fireworks with the Atlanta Braves

When: July 4

Where: 755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Join the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals and end the night with the July 4th Post game Firework Show.

Click the link to purchase tickets and learn more.

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 04: 4th of July fireworks after the regular season MLB game between the Braves and Phillies on July 4, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race

When: 4:30 a.m.- 5 p.m., July 4

Where: 3393 Peachtree Rd Atlanta, GA 30326

If you're looking for some volunteer action, check out the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race. Opportunities such as holding down the water stations or becoming a course marshal for the day is available for you to participate. Bring the family, or yourself, and have some fun.

Registration is currently closed for the race, but volunteer opportunities are available.

Click the link to learn more.

2nd of July Fireworks on The Roof

When: 11 a.m.- 12 a.m., July 2

Where: 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30308

Take a trip to "Atlanta’s Ultimate Rooftop Destination" and enjoy fireworks and more at The Roof at Ponce City Market. Whether you're looking for dining, drinks, and entertainment, the options are endless; even for the kids.

Two types of ticket options are listed: 4th of July All Access - All Ages starting at $22 and 4th of July All Access - 21+ Only starting at $45.

Visit the website to learn more information and purchase your tickets.

Alpharetta

Fireworks in Alpharetta

When: July 4

Where: 11925 Wills Road. Alpharetta, GA 30009

Get your grill, some hot dogs, and head over to Wills Park for 4th of July fireworks.

If you want to submit a permit to grill, please email hlew@alpharetta.ga.us.

Decatur

Pied Piper Parade

When: July 4

Where: 509 N McDonough St, Decatur, GA 30030

The City of Decatur presents the Pied Piper Parade, concert, and fireworks for your July 4 celebrations. You can even take part in the parade whether you're on a bike, skateboard, or float.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m., enjoy a music selection at the Pied Piper Parade concert. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and you don't want to miss it.

Click the link for more information.

Covington

Independence in the Park

When: 6 p.m., July 4

Where: Downtown Covington

The sky will be filled with fireworks for the Independence in the Park celebration for July 4. Enjoy live music, food vendors, fun, and more for you and the family to enjoy.

Click the link for more information.

4th of July Celebration in the City of Covington (City of Covington Officials)

Marietta

Fourth in the Park celebration

When: July 4

Where: 99 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA

If you're looking to enjoy a parade, concert, and fireworks then the Marietta Square is for you. Head down as early as 10 a.m. for music, museum tours, fun, and fireworks.

Click the link to learn more about this event.

Kennesaw

Salute to America; July 4 Celebration

When: 11 a.m.- 12 a.m., July 3

Where: Historic Downtown Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw is set to give you a fun time to celebrate Independence Day featuring live music, street entertainment, food vendors, and more.

Don't forget your lawn chairs and more to enjoy the end of the night fireworks.

Click the link to check out the set schedule and learn more information.

Roswell

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza

When: 6 p., July 4

Where: 10495 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA 30075

You don't want to forget your blackest and chairs for the annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza at Roswell Area Park. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and a firework extravaganza starting at sunset.

Click the link to earn more information about this event and parking details,

If you know of any other events that are not listed, please email the FOX 5 Digital Team at newstipsatlanta@fox.com