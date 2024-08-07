Judicial emergency declared in Cobb County Superior Court

article

Chief Judge A. Gregory Poole of the Cobb Judicial Circuit has declared a Judicial Emergency in the Superior Court of Cobb County, citing severe problems within the Superior Court Clerk’s Office, according to a press release.

This extraordinary measure, permitted under Georgia law, is invoked when an emergency severely disrupts the judicial system's normal functions, preventing public access and compliance with court deadlines.

Since a software conversion in late June 2024, the Superior Court Clerk’s Office has faced significant issues, including difficulties in retrieving case information, inaccurate scheduling and notices, and incomplete documents. These issues have hindered court staff and litigants, prompting the Chief Judge to act.

With the support of all 10 Superior Court judges in Cobb, Chief Judge Poole determined that the current situation jeopardizes due process and other constitutional rights. To safeguard litigants, attorneys, and the public, the Judicial Emergency suspends deadlines and grants relief for 30 days, with the hope that conditions in the Clerk’s Office will improve to avoid further emergency orders.

During this period, the Court asks for understanding and professionalism from all parties in addressing any issues arising from the emergency. The Chief Judge has ordered the notice and enclosed Order to be widely disseminated to ensure all affected parties and the public are informed, as required by state law.