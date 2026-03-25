Judge sets $1 bond in Georgia abortion-related case

The Brief Woman charged with murder in abortion-related case. Judge sets bond at $1 and questions charge. Case is among first of its kind in Georgia.



A Georgia judge has set a $1 bond for a woman accused of taking pills to induce an illegal abortion, according to The Current.

What we know:

Alexia Moore, 31, is charged with murder in Camden County and had been in jail for several weeks following her arrest on March 4.

The warrant uses language similar to Georgia’s law banning most abortions after about six weeks. Moore has since been released after posting bond.

The judge described the charge as "extremely problematic," adding it could be difficult to secure a conviction. The case is among the first in Georgia to charge a woman for terminating a pregnancy since the law was adopted in 2019.