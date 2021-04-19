Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until SAT 7:15 PM EDT, Clay County
8
Tornado Warning
from SAT 7:02 PM EDT until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Dougherty County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 5:52 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:05 PM EDT until SAT 7:45 PM EDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Forsyth County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Walker County, Chattooga County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Carroll County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:15 PM EDT, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Clarke County, Oglethorpe County

Judge: Rep. Waters' remarks 'may result in this whole trial being overturned'

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 4 days ago
Derek Chauvin Trial
FOX 9

Judge Cahill condemns comments made by Rep. Waters about Chauvin trial

Judge Cahill called the comments made by Rep. Waters about the Chauvin trial abhorrent and said it could be grounds for an appeal of the case down the line.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Judge Peter Cahill told Derek Chauvin’s defense team that statements made in Brooklyn Center by Rep. Maxine Waters over the weekend "may result in this whole trial being overturned." 

Cahill’s statement was directed to defense attorney Eric Nelson after he called for the case to be thrown out because of Waters’ remarks. Cahill denied the motion, saying, "The congresswoman’s opinion doesn’t matter a whole lot."

Cahill said, however, that Waters’ words could be grounds for an appeal of the case.

"Well, I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned," Cahill said.

Maxine Waters urges Brooklyn Center protesters to get out and vote

Maxine Waters joined protesters in Brooklyn Center on Saturday for the seventh night of demonstrations following the death of Daunte Wright.

Over the weekend, in front of reporters, Waters said, "I hope we get a verdict that says guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don’t, we cannot go away. We’ve got to stay on the street. We get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business."

The jurors began deliberations after closing arguments Monday afternoon.