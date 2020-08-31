Judge: Georgia must extend deadline for accepting absentee ballots

article

A federal judge has ordered Georgia to extend its deadline for accepting mail-in ballots for November's general election from the close of polls on Election Day until three days later.

The ruling came down on Monday afternoon. The ruling states the court has directed the state to extend the deadline of otherwise valid absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrives within three business days after Election Day. This essentially moves the deadline from 7 p.m. on November 3 to 7 p.m. on November 6.

The New Georgia Project filed the lawsuit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking for five business days.

Georgia law states absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls on Election Day. U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross on Monday ordered that deadline extended until 7 p.m. three business days later, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Monday’s ruling reads in part:

"In crafting this remedy, the Court by no means discounts the challenges absentee voters face amid the COVID-10 pandemic. However, the Court must balance these difficulties with the need to honor the State's legitimate interest in certifying the election...

"Even before the pandemic, thousands of mailed absentee ballots have been rejected in Georgia for arriving after the receipt deadline during recent election cycles ... Plaintiff's proposed remedy - extending the deadline for receiving absentee ballots - would be a valuable measure to address the risk of voter disenfranchisement. Extending the deadline would ensure that voters who receive their ballots shortly before Election Day are able to mail their ballots without fear that their vote will not count."

The secretary of state's office says it plans to immediately appeal the ruling.

The lawsuit alleged that five aspects of Georgia law on absentee ballots can disenfranchise lawful voters in violation of their constitutional rights. Ross declined to order changes beyond the absentee ballot deadline extension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

