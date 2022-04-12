Judge denies UGA football linebacker's request to dismiss rape charge

article

A judge has decided not to dismiss the charges against a University of Georgia football player accused of rape.

Monday, a Clarke County Judge denied 21-year-old UGA linebacker Adam Anderson's request to dismiss charges.

GEORGIA FOOTBALL LINEBACKER ACCUSED OF RAPE WILL BE ALLOWED TO PLAY IN PRO DAY

In court, Anderson's lawyer criticized prosecutors for failing to indict Anderson five months after his arrest, citing the upcoming NFL draft as a reason the court should drop the case.

Prosecutors say they are still within the legal time frame to indict.

A police report said a 21-year-old woman accused Anderson of rape on Oct. 29.

There is a second alleged rape victim who came forward after the initial allegations surfaced. This incident allegedly happened in October 2020 in Oconee County.

UGA Linebacker Adam Anderson in court. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

According to the incident report pertaining to the initial allegations, a woman said she went to an Athens residence on Oct. 29 after having some drinks and woke up on a bed while Anderson was having sexual intercourse with her. The woman told officers the sex was not consensual and that she was able to leave the residence.

His attorney denies the allegations, telling ESPN that they are "unfounded and unsupported."

Anderson was suspended by Georgia while being investigated by Athens-Clarke County Police for the alleged rape. He surrendered himself voluntarily and received a $25,000 bond.

"Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court," Attorney Steve Sadow said in the statement. "He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands."