Judge blocks Fulton County DA from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones

article

A judge disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating possible interference in the 2020 election in Georgia by state Sen. Burt Jones.

One of the focuses of the special grand jury investigating allegations of possible illegal activity related to the 2020 election in Georgia is a group of alternate electors for former President Donald Trump. Jones served as one of those electors.

Jones, who is a Republican running for Lieutenant Governor in Georgia, went to court to block Willis from investigating saying it would be unfair if he was compelled to testify since Willis held a fundraiser for his opponent, Charlie Bailey.

Chief Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Jones. The state senator from Jackson issued a statement after the ruling:

"Today’s ruling is a huge win for our campaign—but more importantly, for due process and the rule of law in Georgia.

"If Fani Willis and Charlie Bailey spent half as much time addressing real issues as they did grandstanding and using their offices to score political points, Atlanta might not have the record number of homicides that it does under their watch.

"While Charlie Bailey continues to run a smear campaign devoid of any substance, we’re going to spend our time talking about solutions to real issues that Georgians are facing every day—lowering costs at the grocery store and the gas pump, creating more high-quality jobs, improving our K-12 education system, and making our communities safer. That’s what real leaders do—and that’s what our campaign will remain focused on."

McBurney ruled last week alternate electors could not avoid subpoenas but heard Jones' argument that there was a political conflict of interest.

Georgia Rep. Jody Hice is also fighting his subpoena to testify for the Fulton County special purpose grand jury.

Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to testify by video for the grand jury and give his take about what happened in the wake of the 2020 election.

Willis' investigation launched last year, and a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May at her request.

Willis said her team was looking into "any coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."