Search for 54-year-old man last seen a week ago in Carroll County

Deputies in Carroll County are searching for a missing 54-year-old man.

Joseph Max Thompson was last seen on May 28 at his home on Barnes Road in Waco, Georgia, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Thompson is described by deputies as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with gray hair.

He is believed to be driving a black 2009 Mazda 3 with Colorado plate BTL691, deputies said. It was last spotted on May 28 on South Park Street in Carrollton.

(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Thompson does not have a cellphone that his family is aware of and they told deputies they are extremely concerned for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Steve Stollar at 770-830-5916 or 911.

