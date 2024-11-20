WATCH | Jose Ibarra Murder Trial Day 4: Unknown if brother will testify

The defense in the high-profile murder trial of 26-year-old Jose Ibarra is set to continue presenting witnesses today. This follows the state’s conclusion of its case late Tuesday, after several days of emotional testimony.

The case centers around the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, whose body was found on Feb. 22 on a wooded running trail near the University of Georgia's campus.

Prosecutors rested their case just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday after calling dozens of witnesses. Among the evidence presented was a surveillance video showing Riley running near the university’s intramural fields on the morning of her death. Another video allegedly showed Ibarra attempting to enter a graduate student's apartment and later disposing of a jacket containing Riley's DNA in a dumpster.

In court, prosecutors read the final text message Riley sent to her mother on the morning of her murder: "Good morning. About to go for a run if you’re free to talk." Her mother sent a follow-up message about 20 minutes later, saying, "Please call me. I’m worried sick about you." Riley never responded.

Key evidence included strands of Riley’s hair found at the crime scene.

A witness testified that two hairs were discovered on one rock, while another 27 were recovered from a second rock, all determined to match Riley's head hair. Additionally, an adidas hat prosecutors claim Ibarra was wearing in the surveillance footage was shown in court for the first time.

The defense presented three witnesses on Tuesday. However, a significant development may impact their strategy. Diego Ibarra, Jose Ibarra’s brother, was expected to testify, potentially casting doubt on the state’s case. However, Diego, who is involved in a separate immigration case, recently retained a new attorney and was advised against testifying. His absence could affect the defense’s ability to challenge the prosecution's narrative.

The defendant, Jose Ibarra, has stated he will not testify in his own defense. The trial continues today.