Biden speaks to families of US troops killed in Jordan, will attend dignified transfer of remains

President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with the families of the three American service members killed Sunday in a drone attack in Jordan that his administration has pinned on Iran-backed militia groups.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters traveling with Biden to Florida aboard Air Force One that the president extended his condolences and pledged full assistance to the families as they grieve .

In separate calls with the families, Biden also gauged their feelings about his attendance at Friday’s dignified transfer of the fallen service members’ remains at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Friday, and "all of them supported his presence there," Kirby said.

"He was grateful for their time. He expressed to them how proud we all are of their service," Kirby said of Biden’s calls with the families. "How we mourn and feel sorrow over their loss."

Kirby added: "The president will be going to the dignified transfer on Friday."

The solemn ceremony marks the return of fallen service members to American soil as they journey to their final resting place, with silent honor guards carrying flag-draped transfer cases holding the remains from transport aircraft to military vehicles.

The Pentagon identified those killed in the attack as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

In 2021, Biden attended the dignified transfer of the remains of 13 troops killed in a suicide attack during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Separately, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany said it expected to receive 3 U.S. service members who were injured in the drone attack, including one listed in critical, but stable, condition.

The Associated Press' White House reporter Aamer Madhani and Chief White House correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Jordan drone attack: Who were the 3 U.S. soldiers killed?

From left to right: Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, Kennedy Ladon Sanders, William Jerome Rivers (Credit: Chief of Army Reserve)

The U.S. Department of Defense on Monday identified the three Army Reserve soldiers killed during a drone strike at a U.S. military base in Jordan as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah.

Rivers, Sanders and Moffett were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore and were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Jordan drone attack: When were the 3 soldiers killed?

The three were killed on Jan. 28, in Jordan, "when a one-way unmanned aerial system (OWUAS) impacted their container housing units near the Syrian border," known as Tower 22. Dozens of others were injured in the strike, which remains under investigation.

Biden promises US 'shall respond' after Iran-backed militants kill U.S. troops

While traveling in South Carolina, President Joe Biden asked for a moment of silence for the soldiers.

"We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," he said. After the moment of silence, Biden added, "and we shall respond."

Who is responsible for the drone attack in Jordan?

Officials have confirmed that "Iran-backed militants" from Syria are responsible for the attack. It is still being determined which specific militia group was responsible.

On Sunday, Iran denied any involvement in the attack according to state news agency IRNA.

Biden said in a written statement that the United States "will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing." Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said "we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests."

The Associated Press contributed to this story from Los Angeles.