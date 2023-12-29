Multiple people injured in serious crash on South Fulton highway

article

A major highway in South Fulton was shut down early Friday morning while first responders and police dealt with a serious crash.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Old National Highway.

Details about the crash are scarce, but a FOX 5 photographer saw a damaged car and an SUV as well as four ambulances leaving the scene.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials say the highway was shut down for hours as crews worked at the scene. The highway reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

A family member at the scene told FOX 5 that six people were in one of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Police have not released any information about the cause of the crash or the conditions of those involved.