Jonesboro family left homeless after tree smashes through house

A Jonesboro family had a close call but now faces an uncertain future after a huge tree smashed into their home Sunday.

The Longino family home stands cracked open like an egg from an estimated 50-foot tree that toppled onto their home during Sunday's winter wallop.

"It looks like the retractable roof at the dome, that's how wide it is," Curtis Longino said.

Longino is quick to crack a joke about the tree that uprooted his life when it came crashing down, but he's also humbled to say he's just glad it didn't take any lives with it.

"I just tear up every time I see it," he said."

It was around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when the family woke up to a strange noise.

"I thought it was thunder, went from bedroom to living room and noticed the largest tree from the yard was in my dining room and living room," Longino said.

Not sure what would happen next the six family members - including grandchildren who were visiting - scurried out of the house, dodging fallen insulation, pointed planks of wood, and bits of the ceiling.

"We saw smoke, smelled gas and the tree was still kinda moving through the window upfront," he said.

Crews came to chop down that tree Monday, but they said it was too big of a job to finish in one day.

The Longinos are now homeless and under a temporary roof.

"Even at the hotel, I picture this tree," he said.

Their immediate goal? "An upgrade," Longino said.

But with some caveats: "without trees," Longino said laughing.

The family is now looking for a home to rent. For information about how to help click here.

