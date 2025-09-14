Jonesboro band culture responsible for global legacy

The Brief Jonesboro High School’s Majestic Marching Band is preparing for an extraordinary series of performances. Students credit the program’s culture and support for their continued success. The trips come with a significant cost and the band is raising money to help pay for students to get the experience.



Jonesboro High School’s Majestic Marching Band is preparing for an extraordinary series of performances, including appearances across the United States and overseas. The band recently learned it will march in the 2027 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Before heading to California, about 75 band members will travel to London to perform in the city’s New Year’s Day Parade, representing Georgia on an international stage.

"We just gonna show up. We gonna show out. We're gonna do what we need to do in London," said junior Gabrielle Bailey. "We're representing Georgia. We're representing us. We're representing our people. As soon as we found out, we knew we would have to show up. So we've been preparing, we've been doing calisthenics, so make sure we're prepared for London."

For many students, these trips mark their first time traveling outside Georgia. Band Director Lynel Goodwin said the experiences are transformative.

"These trips as a whole are completely transformative. They transform their entire way of thinking. And what they thought they could accomplish," Goodwin said. "When we went to New York, they not only performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, but they also performed at the Statue of Liberty. I've never even been that close to the Statue of Liberty myself."

Junior Ronald Jackson described the experience as more than just performing—it’s about building friendships and purpose.

"We go for a purpose, but we also have plenty of like, sidequests. We have a lot of things that we do and just," Jackson said.

The trips come with a significant cost. Goodwin estimates it will take about $300,000 to bring the London-bound students overseas, while the California trip, which aims to include twice the number of students, is expected to cost around $250,000.

"We have a big band and all of our students deserve the opportunity to go and represent the great state of Georgia and Clayton County in Pasadena, CA," Goodwin said. "It is a huge undertaking, but our community is so supportive, and I know that they're always going to be there for us. So we're just looking for our community to really step up."

To help fund these trips, the band has launched a GoFundMe. You can also find other ways to help on the band's website.

This marks the band’s third major parade performance in just three and a half years, following their participation in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Students credit the program’s culture and support for their continued success.

"A big thing for me is our culture with band. We have so much respect for the program and respect for all the people who have built it," Bailey said. "We just make sure to build good habits and make sure to keep in mind all of everybody's hard work that came before us to make sure we build on top of the foundation that they've already set."

Jackson shared that seeing his director’s dedication persuaded him to remain in the program.

"Actually, when my first year band, that's when the band we went to the White House, I didn't get a chance to go there. So just thinking that the next year will go to New York," Jackson said. "We have a lot of things that we do and just. Have fun and build a bond with each other."

When Goodwin took over nine years ago, the band program had just 15 students. Today, nearly 150 students participate, and last year’s graduating seniors earned $13 million in scholarships for collegiate marching opportunities.

"Our community here is 1000% student centered. They feel like they can be heard in a world that is currently kind of ignoring our youth," Goodwin said. "It's a space where they can be themselves, regardless who they are, regardless what they believe."

Goodwin was recently named the district band program facilitator, which means he will have to pass the baton to someone else to lead the Jonesboro High School band, but he said he will continue to travel with the band and make sure his replacement fuels the environment he helped create.