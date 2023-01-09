34-year-old Forsyth County man arrested on 12 counts relating to child porn

article

Deputies in Forsyth County say a tip led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man for possession of child pornography.

Jonathon Edward McKibben was arrested last Thursday after a five-month investigation. Deputies say the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about McKibben on Aug. 16, 2022 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

After an investigation, McKibben was charged with 10 counts of possessing or controlling child pornography and two counts of creating or distributing those materials, online jail records indicates.

He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail where he was being held as of Monday evening on more than $82,000 bond.

According to the police report, McKibben an agent for State Farm and is the head of his own office in Dawsonville.