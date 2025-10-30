Jonathan Wiley Jr. murder: Gwinnett family still seeking justice years later

The Brief More than two years after 21-year-old Jonathan Wiley Jr. was shot and killed in his Lawrenceville home, his family is still waiting for answers. Wiley was in bed with his fiancée and their three children when someone opened fire, killing him instantly. Gwinnett County police have released an image of a person of interest but have not made any arrests.



It’s been more than two years since 21-year-old Jonathan Wiley Jr. was shot and killed inside his Gwinnett County home — and his family says they’re still waiting for justice.

The backstory:

Wiley was killed just before 2 a.m. on March 25, 2023, while in bed with his fiancée, Sara Contreras, and their three young children inside their home on Oak Vista Court in Lawrenceville.

"I just hear boom, boom, boom, but I thought they were fireworks," Contreras recalled. "I looked at the wall and saw him covering his face." Moments later, she said she realized he wasn’t moving.

"I shake him — ‘Jay, Jay’ — and once I shake him the second time, I just see a whole gush of blood coming down, and so I scream," she said.

Gwinnett County police said Wiley was shot and killed inside the home, but despite releasing an image of a person of interest, no one has been arrested and investigators have not released a possible motive.

What they're saying:

"It’s been almost two and a half years, going on three," Contreras said. "All we want is answers. We just want to know why this was done — especially the way it happened. It really kills me."

The loss has left Contreras raising their three children alone.

"They ask me, ‘When is Dada coming home? When is Dada going to play with me?’ and ‘I miss Dada,’" she said. "It’s heartbreaking to hear my babies say that."

What you can do:

The family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward, hoping that one tip could finally bring closure — and justice — for Jonathan Wiley Jr.