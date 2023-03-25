Man killed on Oak Vista Court in Lawrenceville

article

A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Lawrenceville just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The man was discovered at a home on Oak Vista Court, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unclear.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

