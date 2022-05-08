Johns Creek cop praised for saving choking man

article

A Johns Creek police officer is receiving praise for his quick thinking and reaction at a local restaurant.

The police department said Lt. Trey Farran was eating lunch at Maya's Mexican Kitchen on Medlock Bridge Road on April 27 when someone started calling for help at a nearby table.

The officer saw one man was choking. His face was blue, police said.

Farran grabbed the man and performed the Heimlich maneuver several times, clearing the man's airway.

"WAY TO GO Lieutenant!" a Facebook post said. "You just never know when that CPR/Frist Aid training will be needed."

The post contained a video with instructions on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.