Johns Creek appoints new police chief

Johns Creek has named a new police chief, its third in the city’s 14-year history.

Mark J. Mitchell, a law enforcement veteran with 28 years of experience, was named the new chief by Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore.

Mitchell comes to the position after serving as the chief of staff for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and Canton police chief.

"With almost three decades of law enforcement experience, his knowledge of public engagement, building trust and creating lasting relationships within diverse communities, Mark is an ideal fit for our community," Densmore said. "He has an intimate understanding of what it takes to run an agency the size of ours and he brings an appreciation for the exceptional level of service Johns Creek residents expect and deserve."

"I am confident Mark will be an outstanding Chief who will proactively and respectfully engage with our community to build upon public trust, promote inclusion, and foster a confidence within the department," said Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker. "He is a tremendous asset for our city and we look forward to his guidance and leadership in helping keep Johns Creek one of the safest cities in the country."

Mitchell received a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Troy University and is a graduate of the 207th Session of the FBI National Academy, city officials said. He has more than 14 years of command-level experience in police administration, criminal investigations, special operations, juvenile justice, and behavioral issues including mental illness or crisis intervention.

"I am honored to be appointed as the next Chief of Police for Johns Creek and I am eager to share my vision for establishing a winning culture of trust, respect, inclusion, and professional development within the department," Mitchell said. "I am confident my experience and my approach to 21st Century Policing will have a positive impact within the community."

The Johns Creek Police Department employs about 79 sworn officers and more than a dozen civilian staff.

Mitchell will be officials sworn in on June 21.

