John Creek resident upset postal worker accused of stealing package is back on the job

They are trustworthy, dependable, and ready to deliver in all types of weather. Homeowners generally have high regard for their neighborhood mail carrier. But there is a cloud hanging over one postal employee that results from an accusation she stole a package from the door of a Johns Creek homeowner.

FOX 5 reported on the case and the arrest of Dalonda Johnson.

Kevin Harmon home surveillance cameras show the worker picking up a package that had been left by Amazon, and then taking it to her postal truck.

Harmon was angry that happened, but now he said he is "disgusted" at learning the carrier has been returned to work.

She is back on routes even though the theft charge has not been resolved, according to postal sources.

"It makes no sense for her to be back at work," Harmon said.

Captain Todd Hood of the Johns Creek Police Department confirmed the charge has not been dropped and is pending in court.

Asked about this, a spokesperson for the regional post office division told FOX 5 he could not provide any details on the Johnson case due to personnel restrictions.

