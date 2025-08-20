John Boyega, William Shatner lead guest list for 2025 Dragon Con

article

The Brief Dragon Con returns to downtown Atlanta next week (Aug. 29–Sept. 1), bringing four days of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, comics, cosplay and a massive Saturday parade. Celebrity guests include John Boyega, Christopher Lloyd, William Shatner, Vincent D’Onofrio, Katee Sackhoff, Simon Pegg and Deborah Ann Woll. Events will span five host hotels and AmericasMart buildings 2 and 3, with daily tickets from $35–$75 and weekend passes for $175.



Dragon Con organizers say this year’s convention will offer something for fans of every genre — from classic sci-fi lovers to hardcore gamers — and they’ve released a celebrity-packed guest list to prove it.

What we know:

Headliners for the 2025 pop-culture convention include Star Wars actor John Boyega, best known for playing Finn in Disney’s sequel trilogy; Emmy-winning Christopher Lloyd, beloved for his role as Doc Brown in the Back to the Future films; and William Shatner, the original Captain James T. Kirk from Star Trek.

Additionally, actor Vincent D'Onofrio from Men in Black and Daredevil; Katee Sackhoff from Battlestar Galactica; Simon Pegg from Shaun of the Dead and Mission Impossible; and Deborah Ann Woll from True Blood will be in attendance.

The annual multi-day event — which draws tens of thousands of cosplayers, gamers, sci-fi buffs and comic fans each year — kicks off next Thursday and runs through Sept. 1. As in previous years, programming will be spread across five host hotels in downtown Atlanta, including Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta Hilton, Sheraton Atlanta, Atlanta Marriott Marquis and Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel. Also, AmericasMart buildings 2 and 3 will host gaming, various vendors, and the artist alley.

The popular parade, which anyone can attend, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Atlanta.

Daily tickets range from $35 to $75 depending on the day. Or, get a pass for the weekend for $175.