Job fair taking place this week in LaGrange

U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson (GA-03) is holding a career fair Wednesday, September 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Callaway Conference Center at West Georgia Technical College in LaGrange.

Organizers say the event will feature over 50 employers hiring for more than 4,500 available positions across a wide variety of industries, including salaried and hourly positions.

The event is free and open to all Georgians. Through the Three Rivers Regional Commission, the fair will also include WorkSource Three Rivers to help applicants with career services assistance and other job development efforts.

Confirmed employers include:

Acti-Kare

ADVICS Manufacturing Georgia, LLC

Amazon

Caterpillar

Chick-Fil-A LaFayette Parkway

City of Newnan Police Department

CKS Packaging

Columbus Technical College

Conaway Electrical Service, Inc.

Coweta County Department of Corrections

Coweta-Fayette EMC

Dongwon Autopart Supplier

Express Employment Professionals

FedEx Express

Fedex Ground

Georgia Department of Public Safety

Great Wolf Lodge

Hyundai Glovis GA

Hyundai MOBIS

Hyundai Transys GA – Powertrain

Hyundai Transys GA – Seating

International Paper

Jindall Films Americas

Kia

Kimble's Food By Design

Koch Foods

LaGrange Police Department

Malone Workforce Solutions

Mando

Mauser Packaging Solutions

McIntosh Trail CSB

Milliken

OnTrack Staffing

Osmose Utilities Services

Pathways Centers

Petsmart Distribution Center

Piedmont Healthcare

Pilgrim's Pride

Progressive Heating, Air & Plumbing

Publix

RaceTrac

ResourceMFG

Southeastern Insurance Associates

The Art Institute of Atlanta

Troup County Sheriff's Office

VSP Logis

Walgreens

Weiler Forestry, Inc.

West Georgia Technical College

WorkSource Three Rivers

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing

Zaxby's