Job fair taking place this week in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. - U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson (GA-03) is holding a career fair Wednesday, September 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Callaway Conference Center at West Georgia Technical College in LaGrange.
Organizers say the event will feature over 50 employers hiring for more than 4,500 available positions across a wide variety of industries, including salaried and hourly positions.
The event is free and open to all Georgians. Through the Three Rivers Regional Commission, the fair will also include WorkSource Three Rivers to help applicants with career services assistance and other job development efforts.
Confirmed employers include:
Acti-Kare
ADVICS Manufacturing Georgia, LLC
Amazon
Caterpillar
Chick-Fil-A LaFayette Parkway
City of Newnan Police Department
CKS Packaging
Columbus Technical College
Conaway Electrical Service, Inc.
Coweta County Department of Corrections
Coweta-Fayette EMC
Dongwon Autopart Supplier
Express Employment Professionals
FedEx Express
Fedex Ground
Georgia Department of Public Safety
Great Wolf Lodge
Hyundai Glovis GA
Hyundai MOBIS
Hyundai Transys GA – Powertrain
Hyundai Transys GA – Seating
International Paper
Jindall Films Americas
Kia
Kimble's Food By Design
Koch Foods
LaGrange Police Department
Malone Workforce Solutions
Mando
Mauser Packaging Solutions
McIntosh Trail CSB
Milliken
OnTrack Staffing
Osmose Utilities Services
Pathways Centers
Petsmart Distribution Center
Piedmont Healthcare
Pilgrim's Pride
Progressive Heating, Air & Plumbing
Publix
RaceTrac
ResourceMFG
Southeastern Insurance Associates
The Art Institute of Atlanta
Troup County Sheriff's Office
VSP Logis
Walgreens
Weiler Forestry, Inc.
West Georgia Technical College
WorkSource Three Rivers
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing
Zaxby's
Advertisement