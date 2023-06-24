99 days until Jimmy Carter turns 99

article

The 39th president of the United States is just 99 days away from celebrating his 99th birthday.

"We look forward to celebrating our favorite humanitarian on October 1," The Carter Center tweeted about former President Jimmy Carter Saturday. James Earl Carter was born in1924 to a family of peanut farmers in Plains, Georgia.

In February, the center announced the former president was entering home hospice care. Thousands of well-wishes and tributes have poured in from around the world.

Jimmy Carter (Photo by Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

It's been four months since that announcement and according to his grandson Jason, Carter is in great spirits, visiting with family and still enjoying ice cream. Soon, a slice of a birthday cake will be added to the menu.