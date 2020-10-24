Jill Biden returning to Georgia Monday to campaign before election

Dr. Jill Biden is heading back to Georgia next week as part of a renewed push to turn the state blue in the 2020 Election.

The Biden campaign announced that the former vice president's wife will travel to Macon and Savannah on Monday. As of Saturday afternoon, the campaign did not release details about the visit.

Jill Biden had previously visited Georgia on the first day of early voting, urging a socially-distanced crowd in downtown Decatur to make a plan to vote early.

GET MORE 2020 YOU DECIDE COVERAGE

At that stop, Biden was joined by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, state Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikema Williams, and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, as well as other Democratic officials.

Both campaigns have sent growing list of big names to zero in on Georgia, which is proving to be a battleground state. Polls show just over a one-point spread between Trump and Biden; Biden has a slight advantage.

Advertisement

On Friday, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Atlanta for the first time since being added to the Democratic ticket.

Harris' husband was on the ground here last weekend and is among the Democrats who accused Republican Sen. David Perdue of mocking the name of the first black woman on a presidential ticket.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to his wife Dr. Jill Biden before speaking at a drive-in campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"Georgia's extremely important," said C.J. Copeland, senior advisor of the coordinated Biden for President campaign. "They've invested heavily in Georgia. They see an opportunity to expand the voter base and you know, pull voters out."

Donald Trump Jr. also headlined an event in Sandy Springs on Friday afternoon, touting his father's performance during Thursday night's presidential debate and arguing that the former vice president's choice of Harris as a running mate proved he was not a moderate.

Georgia has not elected a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton more than two decades ago.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.