'Jesus, Guns and Babies' candidate planning to run for Georgia Congress

The Brief Taylor, currently the Georgia GOP’s 1st District chair, made the announcement on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, vowing to "blow some things up" in Washington. She previously ran for Georgia governor in 2022, finishing third with 3% of the vote. Her campaign could challenge incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter, though Carter may instead run for Senate if Gov. Brian Kemp enters the race.



Kandiss Taylor, a former Georgia gubernatorial candidate known for her "Jesus, Guns and Babies" slogan, has announced her 2026 bid for Congress, setting up a potential GOP primary clash in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

What we know:

Taylor, who currently serves as the Georgia Republican Party’s 1st District chairperson, made the announcement Tuesday on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

"I’m ready to go to D.C. and blow some things up," Taylor said during the interview, adding that both Republicans and Democrats would support her because "I represent Jesus."

Taylor’s entry into the race could set up a Republican primary battle against incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter, who has held the seat since 2015.

The backstory:

Taylor gained attention during Georgia’s 2022 gubernatorial race, where she campaigned on religious morality and conspiracy theories. Her long-shot campaign promoted conservative Christian values, and she called for the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones, a monument she labeled as "satanic."

Despite her high-profile rhetoric, Taylor finished third in the Republican primary with just 3% of the vote.

By the numbers:

3% – The percentage of votes Taylor received in the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary.

15 counties – The area covered by Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Savannah and the Okefenokee Swamp.

6 terms – The number of terms Rep. Buddy Carter has served in Congress since first being elected in 2014.

The other side:

Rep. Buddy Carter, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, has not officially announced whether he will seek reelection or challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026. His decision may depend on whether Gov. Brian Kemp enters the Senate race.

Carter has made headlines for his own unconventional proposals, including sponsoring a bill to acquire Greenland and rename it "Red, White and Blueland."

What's next:

Taylor’s congressional bid could lead to a heated Republican primary in 2026 if Carter seeks reelection. If he chooses to run for Senate, Taylor could face a different GOP challenger for the open seat.

With Georgia’s 1st District firmly in Republican control, the primary winner will likely have a strong advantage in the general election.