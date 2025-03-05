Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Coolidge on cut 'Riff Raff' line: 'We should have maybe left it in'

Published  March 5, 2025
Jennifer Coolidge on 'Riff Raff's' dark comedy

Actress Jennifer Coolidge has built a career on playing hilariously memorable characters and now the Emmy winners adds another to the list as the brutally honest ex-wife of an ex-criminal in ''Riff Raff.''

    • Jennifer Coolidge co-stars in the new dark comedy "Riff Raff."
    • Coolidge won a pair of Emmy Awards for her scene-stealing work in the HBO Original Series "The White Lotus."
    • The actress plays the chain-smoking, foul-mouthed ex-wife of ex-criminal Ed Harris in the new film.

Fresh off a pair of Emmy wins for her scene-stealing work in the HBO Original Series "The White Lotus," Jennifer Coolidge returns in another ensemble project filled with twisted relationships and uncovered family secrets.

Coolidge stars in the dark comedy "Riff Raff" from Roadside Attractions, alongside a powerhouse cast including Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson, and Bill Murray. Coolidge plays Ruth, the foul-mouthed ex-wife of an ex-criminal (Harris) — and while most of her lines are outrageous (and unrepeatable on a news website), the actress says audiences aren’t even hearing the worst of it!

"There was a very, very filthy line in this movie," says Coolidge. "It was such a funny moment, but incredibly crude. And I was like, ‘Oh, are we going to do it?’ And I don’t know how they decided, or did I decide I couldn’t do it, whatever…but now I have regrets. Because it really crossed the line, and I think we should have maybe left it in. But, you know, it was filthy. Filthy."

"Riff Raff" is playing in theaters nationwide now — and to hear more of our one-on-one interview with Jennifer Coolidge, click the video player in this article.

