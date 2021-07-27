Sheriff: Runaway Fayette County teenager missing for weeks

article

Fayette County deputies need your help finding a runaway teenager who has been missing for nearly a month.

Officials say 16-year-old Jeffrey Earls ran away from his home in Senoia, Georgia on July 3.

According to deputies, Jeffrey also goes by the name "Ethan."

The missing teen is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 135 pounds.

If you have any information that could help deputies with their search, please call 911 or the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 770-461-6353.

