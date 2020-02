Police are investigating the circumstances behind a jeep that slammed into a South Fulton home overnight.

Photos shot at the scene show damage to the front door of the home, which is located on Enon Road.

No one was home at the time, and police say the Jeep was empty by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Officials told FOX 5 the Jeep was not reported stolen.

It is not clear who called 911 to report the incident.