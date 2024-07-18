Expand / Collapse search

JD Vance: From vocal opponent to Trump’s running mate

By
Published  July 18, 2024 12:04am EDT
2024 Election
FOX 5 Atlanta

How JD Vance came to support Trump

Sen. JD Vance was a vocal opponent to former President Donald Trump's first run in 2016. He has since accepted the vice presidential nomination on the Republican ticket.

JD Vance delivered his speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night. He has evolved from a bitter critic of former President Donald Trump to become his pick for GOP vice presidential candidate.  

Vance, in a message to a friend eight years ago, called then-candidate Donald Trump "America’s Hitler."  

"He sent the ‘America’s Hitler’ message to me in 2016," said state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs.  

Who is JD Vance, GOP vice presidential candidate?

Sen. JD Vance formally accepted the GOP nomination for vice president at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

McLaurin and Vance were roommates at Yale Law School from 2010 through 2011. "He was vigorously opposed to Trump at that time," McLaurin said.  

Vance rose from poverty to attend an elite law school. McLaurin says Vance criticized the Republican Party for ignoring the working class. "He thought if the Republicans didn't do something about that, then a demagogue would come along," McLaurin said.  

McLaurin says Vance believed Trump was preying on working-class anxiety and anger. "He said Trump is that guy who is exploiting the working class," McLaurin said.  

Usha Chilukuri Vance introduces JD Vance at 2024 RNC

The wife of JD Vance, Usha, introduced her husband during the third night of the 2024 Republican National Convention. The 28-year-old Yale law graduate, attorney, and mother shared how she met him and fell in love.

Now, Vance is the running mate of the man he once compared to a genocidal megalomaniac. How did Vance advance from staunch trump critic to stalwart ally? McLaurin said, "He’s leveraging a lot of his own deep personal anger to convince himself that he is on the right road now."  

"When you look at the harsh language he used many years ago, it does look like a big about-face," said Brian Robinson, who heads political strategy group Robinson Republic and is a panelist for The Georgia Gang. "The evolution of JD Vance in many ways mirrors the evolution of the Republican Party elites. JD Vance also wanted to have a political future and read the writing on the wall. The future of the Republican Party is in Trump’s image," Robinson said.  

JD Vance accepts GOP nomination for vice president

Sen. JD Vance, who has been recently chosen as former President Donald Trump's vice-presidential candidate, is scheduled to be the main speaker on the convention's third day.

Robinson says Trump’s appeal to conservative working-class voters aligns with Vance’s values. "That populist message that President Trump is sounding is something that appealed to JD Vance," Robinson said. "He was able to look past what his initial grievances were, his initial disagreements and look at where Trump was on policy and saw there was a lot of intersection of interests." 