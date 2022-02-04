Jazz singer Karla Harris looks ahead to a busy year

Navigating the pandemic has been a challenge for every kind of artist and performer. But for Atlanta-based jazz singer Karla Harris, it’s also been unexpectedly productive.

"I converted a closet in my home into a recording studio," says Harris. "And I started writing again … collaborating with a friend of mine."

But now, the artist and educator is getting back out on stage. Later this month, she’ll perform at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center as part of the Blue Stone Jazz Series.

"It’s a high energy, dynamic show with a lot of Latin jazz and originals and pop tunes with a jazz emphasis, jazz arrangements, and things. So, it’s a lot of fun. It’s a great band; Sam Sims on bass has worked with Janet Jackson and Trammell Starks with Peabo Bryson, and just a multitude of great people. And these musicians bring all of that experience to the stage and to the music."

And Harris is looking forward to even more stage time in the coming year, thanks to a unique opportunity to share her passion for music.

"I was selected for a grant from South Arts … an organization that supports the arts in underserved communities throughout the South. So, Joe Alterman and I will be going out in July to North Carolina and South Carolina and will be performing at some places that don’t have an opportunity to see jazz normally, and also working with kids."

Karla Harris will take the stage at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 18th at 8:00 p.m. — for information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here.

