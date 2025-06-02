Jay Pharoah talks hosting television's craziest — and wettest — quiz show
In case you missed the first season of "The Quiz with Balls," here’s a recap: get the answers right, you bank money … get them wrong, you end up soaking wet!
The craziest game show on television returns for a second season tonight on FOX, featuring families competing for a $100,000 grand prize by answering trivia questions. But here’s the twist: contestants are standing at the edge of a pool, and if they answer the questions incorrectly, a giant ball rolls down and knocks them into the water!
Actor and comedian Jay Pharoah returns as the show’s host, and tells Good Day Atlanta that what you see on-screen is a genuine reflection of what’s happening during filming.
"The love for the contestants is real," says Pharoah. "When there's animosity, you feel animosity. When there's a lot of pressure and when there's nervousness, you feel it. And you just want to calm people down, tell them to have a good time. Because at the end of the day, it's television. It's a show."
We sat down for a one-on-one interview with Pharoah in New York during the recent FOX Upfront Event; to hear more of our chat, click the video player in this article. And catch the season premiere of "The Quiz with Balls" tonight at 9 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.
The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken interviewed Jay Pharoah in New York for this report.