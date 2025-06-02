Expand / Collapse search

Jay Pharoah talks hosting television's craziest — and wettest — quiz show

By
Published  June 2, 2025 11:07am EDT
Metro Atlanta man competing on 'The Quiz with Balls'

Metro Atlanta's Darnell Dixon is one of the latest contestants to take on the challenge on Fox's hit game show ''The Quiz with Balls.'' He sat down with Joanne Feldman to talk about his experience, and host Jay Pharoah chatted with Paul Milliken about the show's new season.

The Brief

    • The hit FOX game show "The Quiz with Balls" returns for a second season Monday night.
    • The show features families competing for a $100,000 grand prize by answering trivia questions – but if they answer the questions incorrectly, a giant ball knocks them into a pool of water!
    • Actor and comedian Jay Pharoah returns to host the show's second season.

In case you missed the first season of "The Quiz with Balls," here’s a recap: get the answers right, you bank money … get them wrong, you end up soaking wet!

The craziest game show on television returns for a second season tonight on FOX, featuring families competing for a $100,000 grand prize by answering trivia questions. But here’s the twist: contestants are standing at the edge of a pool, and if they answer the questions incorrectly, a giant ball rolls down and knocks them into the water!

Actor and comedian Jay Pharoah returns as the show’s host, and tells Good Day Atlanta that what you see on-screen is a genuine reflection of what’s happening during filming.

"The love for the contestants is real," says Pharoah. "When there's animosity, you feel animosity. When there's a lot of pressure and when there's nervousness, you feel it. And you just want to calm people down, tell them to have a good time. Because at the end of the day, it's television. It's a show."

We sat down for a one-on-one interview with Pharoah in New York during the recent FOX Upfront Event; to hear more of our chat, click the video player in this article. And catch the season premiere of "The Quiz with Balls" tonight at 9 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken interviewed Jay Pharoah in New York for this report.

