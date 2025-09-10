Jason Esteves resigns Senate seat to run for Georgia governor

article

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Esteves resigned his Georgia Senate seat Wednesday as he launches his campaign for governor in 2026, according to The Associated Press.

Esteves, who represented Senate District 35 covering parts of Fulton and Cobb counties, said he wanted to focus fully on the race.

What they're saying:

"One thing has become clear from my time in the Senate: the challenges Georgia is facing require bold solutions and new leadership in the governor’s office," Esteves said in a statement. "That’s why I’m resigning … to put my whole heart into this campaign." Gov. Brian Kemp will call a special election to fill the vacancy.

Georgia law bars state lawmakers from raising campaign money while the legislature is in session between January and April. That restriction often pushes candidates for statewide office to step down ahead of a race, with the May primaries looming just after the session ends.

What we know:

Esteves is competing in a crowded Democratic field that includes former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, and state Rep. Derrick Jackson of Tyrone. On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Attorney General Chris Carr are among those seeking the nomination. Jones holds an advantage under state law because his leadership committee can continue raising money even while lawmakers are in session.

At least 10 other Georgia legislators have also launched statewide campaigns, reshaping the leadership ranks at the Capitol. Among them are senators running for lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as others seeking posts including secretary of state and congressional seats.