Jason Esteves endorsed by Jason Carter for Georgia governor

The Brief Jason Carter endorses Jason Esteves in Georgia governor’s race. Esteves praised as "new generation of leadership" for Democrats. Esteves’ campaign reports $1.2 million raised with statewide support.



Former state senator Jason Carter, grandson of President Jimmy Carter and the Democratic Party’s 2014 nominee for governor, has endorsed Jason Esteves in Georgia’s 2026 gubernatorial race.

What they're saying:

Carter praised Esteves as "the strongest candidate to meet this moment and build the coalition Democrats need to win next year," highlighting his experience as a business owner, public school parent, and his roots in Columbus. "He’s the new generation of leadership that Georgia needs," Carter said in a statement.

Esteves, a former Atlanta school board chair and state senator, thanked Carter for the endorsement, calling it "an honor" and citing the Carter family’s legacy of public service as an inspiration. Esteves’ campaign has announced nearly $1.2 million raised, with broad grassroots support across all 14 Georgia congressional districts and key endorsements from labor groups and reproductive rights advocates.