Missing man last seen at Snellville hospital, police say

The Georgia State Patrol is searching for a missing 23-year-old man who was last seen at a Snellville hospital on Wednesday night.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for Jarod Thomas Neidlinger.

Officials say Neidlinger was last seen around 10 p.m. at Piedmont Eastside South Campus on Fountain Drive in Snellville.

According to authorities, Neidlinger has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is known to hide in the woods.

Officials described the missing man as 6 feet tall with a weight of around 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and short blonde hair.

Neidlinger was last known to be wearing a blue hospital gown and gray shorts.

If you have any information on where Neidlinger could be, call 911 or the Snellville Police Department at (770) 985-3555.