Missing 17-year-old girl last seen at Clayton County Waffle House, police say

Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 17-year-old girl last seen at a local Waffle House.

Officials are searching for 17-year-old Jarkira Brown, who police say had been last seen at the restaurant on the 3000 block of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood, Georgia.

The missing teen is describes as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 116 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Brown was last known to be wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information about where Brown could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.