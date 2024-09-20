JapanFest Atlanta celebrates 50 years of Georgia-Japan friendship

Back in 1973, Georgia opened its first international office in Tokyo as a way to promote trade and tourism — and a year later, the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta was established.

That means Georgia and Japan have maintained a close relationship for 50 years — and it’s a partnership being celebrated this weekend in Duluth.

This year’s JapanFest Atlanta is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Gas South Convention Center, marking half a century of cooperation between Georgia and Japan when it comes to business and travel. The annual event is organized by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and the Japan America Society of Georgia and supported by the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta, and welcomes tens of thousands of visitors for two full days of performances, food, and shopping.

Speaking of performances, highlights this year include Miyabiya Japan — which specializes in a unique blend of traditional and modern Kabuki theater — and Katsura Sunshine, a Rakugo master storyteller who’s been dubbed the "King of Kimono Comedy." There will also be Japanese drum performances, martial arts demonstrations, and cultural workshops focusing on topics including calligraphy, Bonsai, and origami.

Hours for this year's JapanFest Atlanta are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets are $20 at the door (and free for children ages 6 and under).