Jamil Al-Amin, convicted deputy killer, dies in federal prison

article

The Brief Former civil rights leader Jamil Al-Amin, once known as H. Rap Brown, died in federal prison Sunday. Al-Amin was convicted in 2002 for killing Fulton County Deputy Ricky Kinchen. His family and supporters have long maintained his innocence and pushed for a new investigation.



Former civil rights leader Jamil Al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, died Sunday while in federal prison, according to his former attorneys.

The backstory:

Al-Amin was convicted in 2002 of murdering Fulton County Deputy Ricky Kinchen.

Kinchen and Deputy Aldranon English were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on Al-Amin at his home in Atlanta’s West End when gunfire broke out.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Imam Jamil Action Network, the Islamic Circle of North America, and other community advocates later urged the Fulton County District Attorney to reopen the case after they said another person confessed to the shooting.

What they're saying:

Al-Amin’s son announced his father’s death in a Facebook video and shared a statement through the Davis Bozeman Law Firm:

"On behalf of our entire family, I thank every single person who prayed, stood, marched, researched, wrote, advocated, and fought to clear my father’s name. Your love sustained us. Your belief in his innocence strengthened us. We ask for your continued prayers as we mourn a father, a husband, a brother, a leader, and a servant of the people."

What's next:

A funeral date has not yet been set, but the family said arrangements will be announced later.