Jamie Foxx promises to perform in Georgia after health scare: 'Atlanta saved my life'

Actor and entertainer Jamie Foxx is promising to come back to Atlanta to do what he does best over a year after he suffered a mysterious medical condition that left him hospitalized.

In a video posted to Instagram over the weekend, Foxx said he's planning to be in metro Atlanta to tell some stories and a lot of jokes in October.

"Atlanta saved my life because I was here when it happened," Foxx said. "If I had been anywhere else…"

In April 2023, Foxx's daughter Corrinne released a statement on Instagram saying that her father had suffered a "medical complication."

'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne Foxx wrote in the now-deleted post on April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz.

MORE: Actor Jamie Foxx opens up about medical issue in emotional video on social media

Jamie Foxx at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

For weeks, his health status was unknown and rumors spread that he was in a coma. In December, Foxx made his first public speech since his hospitalization, admitting he was immobilized for a time.

"I've been through something. I've been through some things. You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk," Foxx said after he received the Vanguard Award at the Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements put on by The Critics Choice Association. "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different … I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy. Cause it's tough … when it's almost over."

MORE: Jamie Foxx says it started with a headache in video clip

On Instagram, Foxx wrote, "They got peaches down in Georgia, and they have angels too. I'm gonna come talk about some of those angels."

The actor and comedian said that he's looking for a room to tell the story of what happened now that he's recovered.

While details about the shows have not been released, Foxx said that he's trying to perform Oct. 3, 4, and 5.