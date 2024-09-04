Jamie Foxx announces exclusive Atlanta shows to talk about health scare

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx is set to open up about his recent health struggles during a series of exclusive one-man shows in Atlanta next month.

The show, titled "What Had Happened Was," will feature Foxx sharing his story of a health scare that led to his hospitalization in Atlanta last year while filming a movie.

Despite the serious subject, Foxx promises the event will be a night filled with laughter, reflection, and connection.

The shows are scheduled for Oct. 3, 4, and 5, though specific locations and ticket details have not yet been released.