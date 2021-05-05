Police: Johns Creek man declared critically missing

article

Johns Creek police are asking for help finding a 49-year-old man who has been declared critically missing.

Officials say James Kocurek suffers from memory loss and diminished speech because of his battle with brain cancer.

Kocurek, who goes by Nathan, was last seen on a neighbor's security camera around 7:30 Wednesday morning near East Morton Road.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 175 pounds.

Police say he was seen wearing a navy blue Carhartt jacket, blue jeans or sweatpants, and possibly a Georgia Tech navy blue baseball cap.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call 911.

