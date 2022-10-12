Expand / Collapse search

Family sues Atlanta actress charged with DUI in deadly wrong-way crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Traffic backs up behind the scene of a deadly crash on the Downtown Connector on Oct. 2, 2022. article

ATLANTA - The family of someone killed by a wrong-way driver on the Downtown Connector has filed a lawsuit. 

Police said Jamall Bright died on Oct. 2 when Honi Jones crashed into his car. She was driving north on Interstate 75/85 south.

The 30-year-old actress faces several charges, including DUI, reckless driving and vehicular homicide. 

Police investigate a deadly crash on the Downtown Connector on Oct. 2, 2022.

Jones in 2021, appeared in an episode of, "The Oval," a TV series created by Tyler Perry which aired its fourth season on Tuesday night on BET.