Jail kitchen worker in Troup County arrested for contraband

The Brief A jail kitchen worker in Troup County is accused of smuggling contraband to an inmate. Investigators say drugs and cigarettes were delivered inside the jail through a conspiracy. Two suspects are in custody, while a third remains at large.



A kitchen worker at the Troup County Jail is facing charges after investigators say she helped smuggle drugs and other contraband into the facility.

What we know:

Authorities say Eugenia Watson conspired with two others to deliver marijuana, K-2 strips and cigarettes to an inmate worker inside the jail.

Watson and inmate Christopher Hill are both charged with conspiracy in connection with the case.

Investigators say a third suspect, identified as Quincy Jermon Hill, has not yet been captured.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.