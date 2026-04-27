Jail kitchen worker in Troup County arrested for contraband
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A kitchen worker at the Troup County Jail is facing charges after investigators say she helped smuggle drugs and other contraband into the facility.
What we know:
Authorities say Eugenia Watson conspired with two others to deliver marijuana, K-2 strips and cigarettes to an inmate worker inside the jail.
Watson and inmate Christopher Hill are both charged with conspiracy in connection with the case.
Investigators say a third suspect, identified as Quincy Jermon Hill, has not yet been captured.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.