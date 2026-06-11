Atlanta murals: 150 local artists transform city walls for FIFA crowds

The Brief Atlanta invested $5 million to paint 35 legacy murals ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches. Around 150 local artists are transforming the city's walls and tunnels into colorful cultural displays. A popular street artist is using 2,000 spray paint cans to capture the rhythm of downtown.



A massive $5 million public art initiative is transforming Atlanta with 35 vibrant legacy murals as the city prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup.

Atlanta art investment

What we know:

Atlanta officials poured $5 million into a massive public art project to showcase the city's spirit before the FIFA World Cup arrives. A team of 150 homegrown artists created 35 legacy murals on buildings, walls and intersections across the city.

The colorful initiative includes the Hill Street tunnel between Martin Luther King and DeKalb Avenue in downtown Atlanta. A graffiti artist known as "Totem" is currently transforming that popular tunnel by splashing it with bright colors to capture the neighborhood's heartbeat.

Totem said this single creation will take three and a half weeks to complete and requires 2,000 spray cans of paint. City leaders stated that art and culture are the city's greatest exports, and these displays will permanently beautify the area long after football fans leave.

World Cup preparations

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact locations for the next wave of public art pieces, though the city promised more murals are on the way. It remains unclear how many total visitors will pass through the downtown corridor during the tournament.

Local cultural footprint

What they're saying:

"I call it capturing the rhythm of Hill Street," Totem said. "And this particular mural is more about expressing the culture, the dance, the art, the music that comes from black culture from here."

The artist plan to keep working even after the international soccer crowds arrive. "I'm going to try to get it very presentable by the time FIFA starts, but I also kind of want to be out here a little bit when the chaos is going on," Totem said. "I like to immerse myself with the people so they can see me doing this."

City representatives believe the visual upgrades will leave a lasting impact on residents. "Great cities have great art," an official said. "Atlanta is a great city, and the city of Atlanta has ingrained into a great art I would say art and culture is Atlanta's greatest export. And so the world is coming to Atlanta, so we want Atlanta's art and cultural to be on full display for our visitors and for our residents."

Where are the mural located?

Dig deeper:

Here are 21 murals to explore around downtown Atlanta during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, organized by distance from Atlanta Stadium.

With Atlanta hosting eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the city is preparing for its biggest international event since the 1996 Olympic Games. The Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (OCA) commissioned 17 murals, while Downtown Atlanta Inc. sponsored four additional public artworks, creating a citywide outdoor gallery for visitors and residents to enjoy.

Artist: Catlanta

Title: Stitch City

Location: 0.4 miles from Atlanta Stadium on the Forsyth Street Bridge near the Five Points MARTA Station.

About the artwork: Designed specifically for pedestrians crossing the bridge, "Stitch City" stretches more than 600 linear feet. The detailed mural reveals new elements as viewers walk alongside it.

Artist: Nick Turbo Benson

Title: ATL Nighthawks at the Diner

Location: 0.5 miles from Atlanta Stadium at the Waffle House, 135 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW.

About the artwork: Benson describes the piece as "the most Atlanta mural" he has painted. The work pays tribute to the iconic diner while featuring Easter eggs that celebrate Atlanta culture and landmarks.

Artist: Charmaine Minniefield

Location: 0.6 miles from Atlanta Stadium at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Vine Street NW.

About the artwork: Minniefield's mural honors Richard and Sarah Allen, founders of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Philadelphia. The work commemorates their efforts to establish a place of worship free from racial discrimination.

Artist: Brianna Gardocki

Title: Atlanta In Motion

Location: 0.7 miles from Atlanta Stadium at 55 Peachtree St. SW, created in partnership with Living Walls.

About the artwork: Gardocki's vibrant mural adds a bold splash of color to South Downtown. Rising approximately 15 feet high, the piece celebrates the movement and energy of the city.

Artist: Muhammad Yungai

Location: 0.7 miles from Atlanta Stadium behind the American Hotel, facing Andrew Young International Boulevard NW.

About the artwork: Yungai's mural transports viewers back to the Atlanta Braves' 1966 Opening Day parade, capturing a pivotal moment in the city's sports history.

Artist: Angie Jerez

Location: 0.7 miles from Atlanta Stadium at the AC Hotel, 101 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW.

About the artwork: Jerez created a two-part mural celebrating the Spanish heritage of the AC Hotel brand while highlighting cultural connections between Atlanta and Spain.

Artist: Sanithna Phansavanh

Location: 0.8 miles from Atlanta Stadium on the exterior of the Westin Peachtree Plaza facing Andrew Young International Boulevard NW.

About the artwork: Downtown Atlanta Inc. describes the piece as "a quiet celebration of Atlanta as a city shaped by cultures from around the world."

Artist: Kyle Brooks

Title: The Sidewalk Circus

Location: 0.9 miles from Atlanta Stadium at Trinity Avenue and Broad Street NW.

About the artwork: Brooks drew inspiration from sculptures he encountered during a visit to Bogotá, Colombia. The whimsical mural transforms the streetscape into a colorful urban carnival.

Artist: Nailah Smith

Location: 1.1 miles from Atlanta Stadium on Spellman Lane at Northside Drive NW.

About the artwork: Smith describes the mural as "for all the HBCUs." The artwork explores the relationship between Atlanta and its historically Black colleges and universities, depicting students learning from one another and navigating the city through public transportation.

Artist: Mister Totem

Location: 1.4 miles from Atlanta Stadium on Hill Street south of Decatur Street SE.

About the artwork: The internationally known graffiti artist is creating a signature blue-style mural. The project was still in progress at the time of publication.

Artist: Cienna Minniefield

Title: Sky of Jumping Stars

Location: 1.5 miles from Atlanta Stadium at Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Bronner Brothers Way SW.

About the artwork: Spanning nearly an entire city block, the mural celebrates childhood wonder and the experience of growing up in Atlanta. Minniefield is the daughter of fellow muralist Charmaine Minniefield.

Artist: Charity Hamidullah

Title: Wild Seed, Wild Flower

Location: 1.8 miles from Atlanta Stadium at Windsor Street and Rawson Street SW.

About the artwork: Created in collaboration with Living Walls, the mural is Atlanta's largest commissioned mural project. Covering approximately 10,000 square feet and stretching 400 feet in length, the work explores themes of love, community, and support. It draws inspiration from Octavia Butler's novel Wild Seed and encourages viewers to consider the seeds they plant for future generations.

Artist: Sarah Emerson

Titles: Home and Do No Harm

Location: 2.1 miles from Atlanta Stadium at Pollard Boulevard and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW.

About the artwork: Emerson created two 200-foot-long murals depicting cityscapes woven through natural landscapes. Highways and urban infrastructure intersect with trees and open spaces, reflecting Atlanta's evolving identity.

Artist: Corey Barksdale

Location: 2.6 miles from Atlanta Stadium at Northside Drive and 17th Street NW.

About the artwork: Barksdale's mural highlights the history of Blandtown and honors the formerly enslaved Bland family who founded the neighborhood. The work also recognizes the transportation industry that provided employment opportunities for many residents.

Artist: Melissa A. Mitchell

Title: Trefoil Trail

Location: 2.8 miles from Atlanta Stadium at 17th Street and Bishop Street NW.

About the artwork: Mitchell created two murals, but one in particular was developed in partnership with the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. The mural enlisted more than 200 scouts to help complete the design. It incorporates flags representing countries from around the world.

Artist: Debbi Snax

Location: 3.1 miles from Atlanta Stadium on Dill Avenue beneath the railroad bridge at Murphy Avenue SW.

About the artwork: Inspired in part by the I Spy children's books, the mural celebrates the identity of Atlanta City Council District 12 neighborhoods through colorful imagery and hidden details.

Artist: Larkin Ford

Title: The Golden Thicket

Location: 4.5 miles from Atlanta Stadium at Freedom Parkway and Ralph McGill Boulevard NE.

About the artwork: Ford uses the height of the wall to create a visual journey. Beginning in a dense forest, the mural gradually opens into expansive skies and oversized botanical forms as the wall rises.

Artist: Ashley D. Paints

Location: 6.4 miles from Atlanta Stadium on Bolton Road, south-west of Marietta Road NW.

About the artwork: The mural uses bold colors to celebrate the diversity, vibrancy, and importance of Atlanta's communities.

Artist: Trudy Tran

Title: Rebirth

Location: 6.9 miles from Atlanta Stadium at 740 Sydney Marcus Blvd. NE.

About the artwork: Trans Buckhead mural incorporates historic buildings, native floral elements, and people from diverse cultural backgrounds to reflect the community's rich history and evolving identity.