Jackson man accused of child molestation

A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes involving a child, according to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Belvin was taken into custody following an investigation by sheriff’s deputies.

What we know:

Belvin faces several charges, including incest, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy.

What they're saying:

"I want to commend my Deputies for a swift and thorough investigation that took this monster out of our community," said Butts County Sheriff Gary Long in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday. I know these cases are very difficult to work, as my Investigators will carry this for the rest of their lives. JOB WELL DONE."

Sheriff Long also asked the community to pray for the victim, calling the alleged crimes "horrendous." "No child should ever have to go through such a horrendous thing, EVER," he said. "I pray that when justice is served and if convicted I hope he rots in a Georgia prison, never to see the light of day again."

Long expressed strong condemnation of those accused of crimes against children, stating: "In my professional opinion, these types of criminals are the sickest of mankind and will never rehabilitate, causing a lifetime of hurt and trauma to innocent children everywhere they go."

What we don't know:

The details surrounding Belvin’s arrest have not been released.

What you can do:

The sheriff encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspected abuse to law enforcement. He also advised the public to stay informed about the location of registered sex offenders.

What's next:

The investigation into the case continues.